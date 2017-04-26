LIVE: City prepares to remove Jefferson Davis monument - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LIVE: City prepares to remove Jefferson Davis monument

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
The Jefferson Davis monument on Canal St. is seen just behind a crane preparing to take the statue down. (FOX 8) The Jefferson Davis monument on Canal St. is seen just behind a crane preparing to take the statue down. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.

Workers wrapped the statue in bubble wrap before moving it.

Police barricaded off the area near the monument as officers pushed protesters to the opposite side of the street.

Monument supporters and anti-monument protesters faced off just feet away from each other separated by barricades.

The Regional Transit Authority said the streetcar line on Canal St. near Jefferson Davis Parkway will be blocked off until approximately 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly