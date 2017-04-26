LIVE: City prepares to remove Jefferson Davis monument

The Jefferson Davis monument on Canal St. is seen just behind a crane preparing to take the statue down. (FOX 8)

A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.

Workers wrapped the statue in bubble wrap before moving it.

Police barricaded off the area near the monument as officers pushed protesters to the opposite side of the street.

Monument supporters and anti-monument protesters faced off just feet away from each other separated by barricades.

Crane moving into place on neutral ground near Jefferson Davis statue. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/ilUGSqktQW — Rob Krieger (@Rob_Krieger) May 11, 2017

The Regional Transit Authority said the streetcar line on Canal St. near Jefferson Davis Parkway will be blocked off until approximately 9 a.m.

