NOPD searches for missing man

New Orleans police are looking for a missing man.

They said Joseph Consonery, 32, was last seen leaving his girlfriend's home around April 17 just after 5 the 4800 block of Touro Street.

Consonery's mother tried to contact him via phone, but has not been able to reach him.

Anyone who knows where Joseph Consonery is is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

