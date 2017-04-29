Teenage boy, who drowned in Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville, identified

Crews search for a missing teenager Saturday near the North Shore. (Source: MPD)

Mandeville police recovered the body of a teenage boy in Lake Pontchartrain near Lewisburg, a community near the Causeway Bridge.

Police said the boy was discovered sometime around 8 p.m. on Saturday. He was located west of the bridge.

The teen has been identified as 15-year-old Chandler Byrd of Ponchatoula.

Around 1:30 p.m., Mandeville Police and the St. Tammany Fire District IV responded to a call about a teenage male in distress. They found a man clinging to an ice chest saying the victim had gone underwater.

"The Mandeville Police Department extends its sincerest condolences to the family," a police spokesperson said in an email.

