NOPD investigates homicide on Airline highway

The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in the 9200 block of Airline Highway.



According to an initial police report, about 11:14 p.m., Third District officers responded to a call of a male shot. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 27 years-old man lying face up on the ground in the gas station pumping area, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify a suspect, as well as a motive.



The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim's name, once an autopsy is complete and family is notified.

Anyone with information can call homicide detective Clinton Givens at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

