JPSO investigates a Harvey homicide

A Harvey man was found shot to death late Saturday night.

According to initial Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department reports, deputies received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday from a woman who said she could see her boyfriend lying on the floor of his apartment.

When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Darrell M. Peterson inside his apartment in the 1100 block of Scottsdale Drive in Harvey.

Deputies found the back door to the apartment open. When they entered, deputies found Peterson on the floor dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman who called deputies, told investigators she last spoke with Friday around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators do not currently have a motive or a suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department Investigations Bureau at 504 364-5300.

