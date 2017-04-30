Jazz Fest officials announce start time - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Jazz Fest officials announce start time

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The officials with the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival have announced a start time. 

In a tweet released by the organization, today’s festivities will being around 3 p.m. 

Today's performances were delayed to the earlier severe weather. 

