Jazz Fest officials announce start time

The officials with the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival have announced a start time.

In a tweet released by the organization, today’s festivities will being around 3 p.m.

Jazz Fest gates will open momentarily and music will begin at about 3:00 PM. See you soon. — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 30, 2017

Schedule Updates: Pitbull will not appear. Updated music cubes are available here: https://t.co/0d9pqGFA5A — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 30, 2017

Grandstand activities currently suspended, due to power outage. Stay tuned. — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 30, 2017

Today's performances were delayed to the earlier severe weather.

