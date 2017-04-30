Jarrius 'J.J.' Robertson out of surgery for liver transplant

Jarrius "J.J." Robertson is out of surgery as of Sunday afternoon. Doctors spent much of Sunday morning performing the tedious liver transplant. His dad, Jordy Robertson, told FOX 8 this morning that doctors wheeled the Saints fan favorite to surgery at about 5 a.m., but the procedure was to actually set to begin around 6 a.m.

His mom, Jordy, his siblings, and more than 20 others were up cheering him on and kissing him as he went in for the lifesaving procedure. Jordy says four surgeons worked on this very delicate case. He says Jarrius was in good spirits.

Jarrius was born with a liver condition called Biliary Atresia. The bile ducts that lead from his liver to his small intestines were not present, leaving no where for the toxins to go. A liver transplant when he was one year old did not go as well as doctors had hoped, leaving Jarrius with illnesses all his life.

Now, a second chance for the kid who protected the Saints' end zone. He takes the prayers and well wishes of the whole community and the nation with him to surgery. His father posted a photo on Facebook earlier Sunday morning.

