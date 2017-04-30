Play at the Zurich Classic set to resume at 4:30 p.m. - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Play at the Zurich Classic set to resume at 4:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS, LA

The final round of the Zurich Classic has a restart time.

Officials with the event announced that the match is set to resume at 4:30 p.m. 

The final round had been suspended after heavy rains moved into the area. 

