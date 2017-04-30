NOPD investigating homicide on Chef Menteur Hwy.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one man dead.

Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying face up inside of a convenience store suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Investigators currently do not have any suspects or motive in this case.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending an autopsy. Once the autopsy is complete, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide Division Detective Maggie Darling at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

