Nicondra: Storms moving east

Stormy conditions are moving on as we move into the evening hours. The line moved through quickly for most of us dumping a record daily amount at Armstrong International Airport of 2.89" of rain. The previous record was 2.79" set on this day in 1975, but several weather watchers are calling in significantly more with Norco reporting four inches and 3.12 in Algiers, while Morgan City topped out at 3.25. Storms lingered into the evening across southern Plaquemines Parish as the rest of the area began to dry out.

The start of the work week will be fairly nice, but warm temperatures bounce back quickly. Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico begins as soon as Tuesday afternoon. Look for another round of storms late Wednesday into Thursday. Behind that next system we should get a break with much cooler and drier air.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-Nicondra Norwood

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.