East Carolina tops Tulane to take series

Tulane baseball’s ninth-inning comeback attempt fell short in a 5-3 defeat at East Carolina in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

The Green Wave (22-23, 9-6 American) are now in a five-way tie for first place in the American Athletic Conference standings. The Pirates improved to 24-21 overall and 4-11 in conference play after winning the series.

Tulane scored a run in the top of the fourth inning to take the 1-0 lead, but East Carolina countered with three runs in the bottom of the frame and added two runs in the seventh. The Green Wave mounted a comeback attempt in the ninth inning, scoring two runs, but came up short.

“We had some opportunities, and sometimes in the game of baseball you have to tip your cap to the opposing pitcher,” Tulane head coach Travis Jewett said. "They won a series last week, and their record is surely not indicative of how good of a team they are. All in all, it was a decent ballgame, but we just came up a little bit short.”

Sam Bjorngjeld (3-3) went 4.0 innings in the start for Tulane. He struck out two batters and walked none, and allowed seven hits, two of which came with two outs in the second inning when a short rain shower passed through and left within the half inning. Jake Agnos (2-2) pitched 7.1 innings and earned the win.

The Green Wave returns home to play host to Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

