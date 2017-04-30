East Carolina tops Tulane to take series

The New Orleans Saints wasted no time after the 2017 NFL Draft adding to their crop of free agents.more>>
Can the Saints win more than 8 games? NFL 2017 regular season win totals were revealed by Las Vegas sportsbook South Point on Sunday.more>>
The post-Tiger Woods era of golf is struggling to pick up new fans to the sport. There’s no denying that, but the team format at the Zurich Classic provides some fresh excitement.more>>
Southeastern Louisiana erased an early Stephen F. Austin lead and cruised to a sweep of the Lumberjacks with an 11-7 win Sunday at Jaycees Field.more>>
