Nicholls State beats Lamar, clinches series

Nicholls State clinched their series against Lamar University with a 5-4 victory Sunday afternoon in the rubber match at Vincent-Beck Stadium.

After Lamar (26-19, 12-12 SLC) took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single from Bryndon Arredondo, Joey Morales tied the game with an RBI single that scored Quade Smith.

Smith came up big in the next frame, smacking a two-out, two-RBI triple to the gap in right center which gave Nicholls (23-23, 10-11 SLC) a 3-1 edge.

Daniel Goff improved to 3-2, picking up the win in relief. Adam Tarver earned his seventh save of the season, allowing just one hit in 1.1 innings of work. Tarver also struck out two.

The Colonels have four days to prepare for a three-game homestand with Stephen F. Austin, beginning Friday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.