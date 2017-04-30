Southeastern Louisiana gets the sweep at Stephen F. Austin

Southeastern Louisiana erased an early Stephen F. Austin lead and cruised to a sweep of the Lumberjacks with an 11-7 win Sunday at Jaycees Field.

The Lions (28-15, 15-9 Southland) swept the three-game Southland Conference series from SFA (25-21, 13-8 Southland), leaping past the Lumberjacks in the standings and into a tie with third-place Houston Baptist.

Taylor Schwaner, a junior from Slidell, greeted reliever Erik Nouis with a three-run homer to right. Schwaner’s 13th home run of the season propelled Southeastern to a 7-3 lead and extended his conference-leading RBI total to 61.

Lion starting pitcher Carlisle Koestler settled in after Evans homer, retiring 21 of the next 24 batters.

Southeastern returns to the road Tuesday, wrapping up its regular-season series with Tulane (22-23).

