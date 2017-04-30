NOPD: Body found in Seventh Ward storm drain

New Orleans police have opened an investigation after a man's body was found in a storm drain in the Seventh Ward. The discovery was made Sunday evening in the 1700 block of Allen Street.

According to police, the body appears to be of a black man. Crews are in the process of removing the body. Once removed, it will be turned over to the New Orleans Coroner's Office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

