One person wounded in Algiers shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: WVUE) (Source: WVUE)
ALGIERS, LA (WVUE) -

One person was shot just after midnight in Algiers.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, one person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Shirley Drive.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

There is no further information currently available.

