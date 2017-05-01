Local First Traffic: I-10 west at Read Blvd reopens after accide - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: I-10 west at Read Blvd reopens after accident

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Interstate 10 West at Read Boulevard in New Orleans East has reopened after an accident near Crowder Boulevard had closed the stretch.

Traffic is no longer being diverted at Read Boulevard.

There is no further information regarding injuries or the cause of the accident is currently available.

