Your Weather Authority: Nice weather starts the week

The work week starts with nice weather. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies while a nice breeze blows.

Overnight, lows will drop to the upper 50s on the north shore and low 60s on the south shore.

Dry skies will continue Tuesday, but the winds will shift and allow for a warm up. Highs will reach the mid-80s as the sunshine continues.

Clouds will build and rain chances will increase late Wednesday. Overnight rain is very likely, with drying expected by the afternoon on Thursday. Plan for a cooler and drier for the end of the work week.

The final weekend of Jazz Fest looks fabulous with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.