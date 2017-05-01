Trial for Woman accused of helping Metairie killer delayed

Dexter Allen (left) and Harlequin DeGruy (right) were arrested in connection to the murder of David and Nicholas Pence.

The trial of the woman accused of helping Dexter Allen kill a father and son in Metairie is been delayed.

Haraquon Degruy's trial was scheduled to begin Monday, just two weeks after her co-defendant Dexter Allen was sentenced to life in prison.

A death in the family of an Orleans Parish Assistant District Attorney assigned to the case has pushed the start of the trial back to Thursday.

Degruy faces 19 counts of burglary and two counts of being a principal to second-degree murder.

She's accused of helping her then boyfriend Dexter Allen during a burglary spree in Metairie in 2015 and driving the getaway car.

Investigators say she was nearby when Allen walked into David Pence's home on Clifford Drive and killed Pence and his son Nicholas during a botched robbery.

Last month, Allen was handed a life sentence.

That was considered a small victory by the Pence family, torn apart by the brutal murders.

"To know that he won't ever get out and do this to another family again. He blew my family apart literally," said Elizabeth Pence.

Degruy wrote a letter to the court in April taking responsibility for her actions and suggesting she deserves no lighter sentence than Allen.

