Local First Traffic: School bus accident slows Airline Highway - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: School bus accident slows Airline Highway

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

A school bus carrying students was involved in an accident Monday morning in Metairie.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. on southbound Airline Highway at Causeway Boulevard.

One lane was partially blocked.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly