Chef John Folse: Seafood-stuffed Creole tomato

Luscious red Creole tomatoes provide the focal point for this showpiece salad. Add seafood and it becomes a light summer lunch.

Prep Time: 2½ Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

6 Creole tomatoes, chilled

½ pound (90–110 count) cooked shrimp ½ pound crawfish tails, cooked ½ pound claw crabmeat

½ cup diced cucumbers

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced onions

¼ cup diced bell peppers

½ tsp diced garlic

½ cup cottage cheese

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 boiled eggs, peeled and diced

½ tsp salt

black pepper to taste

2 tbsps Italian dressing

½ tsp chopped basil

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except tomatoes. Mix well, cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours. Cut ¾-inch off top of each tomato and reserve. Using a teaspoon, scoop out tomato seeds and pulp. Turn tomatoes upside down and allow to drain well on paper towels. Dice 1 cup of sliced tomato tops and mix in with chilled mixture. When tomatoes are well drained, stuff each with an equal amount of vegetable and seafood mixture. Serve on multicolored lettuces as a salad or appetizer.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.