Donors raise $16,700 for boy who drowned in Lake Pontchartrain

This picture was taken just a few minutes before Chandler Byrd disappeared in the lake. (Source: Facebook)

The GoFundMe website set up for the funeral expenses of the teenager who drowned in Lake Pontchartrain has raised $16,776 in just one day.

Chandler Byrd, 15, of Ponchatoula, disappeared under the water early Saturday afternoon as he was trying to recover a cap from the lake.

Crews discovered the boy’s body sometime around 8 p.m. on Saturday just west of the Causeway Bridge.

The goal on the donation website is $20,000. The money will cover the funeral, burial plot and headstone.

“Chandler was an excellent kid, he loved fishing, playing baseball, basketball, football, and Xbox with his brothers and sister,” a description on the website said. “He knew his mom didn't have a lot of money so Chandler would go around the neighborhood pushing a push mower house to house and cut people's grass and then instead of keeping the little bit of money he would make, he would bring it to his mama to help her out.”

The website said Byrd’s father passed away in 2010. He lived with his mother and four siblings.

