Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season

Can the Saints win more than 8 games?

NFL 2017 regular season win totals were revealed by Las Vegas sportsbook South Point on Sunday.

They have the Saints over-under at 8.5 and finishing third in what they think will be a very competitive NFC South Division.

They have the Atlanta Falcons at 10, the Carolina Panthers at 9 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8.

The New England Patriots have the highest over-under at 11. The Cleveland Browns have the lowest opening number at 4.

Here is the complete list from South Point. The opening numbers are subject to change.



AFC East



Buffalo Bills 6

Miami Dolphins 7.5

New England Patriots 11

New York Jets 5.5



AFC North



Baltimore Ravens 9.5

Cincinnati Bengals 8.5

Cleveland Browns 4

Pittsburgh Steelers 10.5



AFC South



Houston Texans 8.5

Indianapolis Colts 9

Jacksonville Jaguars 5.5

Tennessee Titans 9.5



AFC West



Denver Broncos 8.5

Kansas City Chiefs 9

Los Angeles Chargers 7.5

Oakland Raiders 9.5



NFC East



Dallas Cowboys 9.5

New York Giants 9

Philadelphia Eagles 8.5

Washington Redskins 7.5



NFC North



Chicago Bears 5

Detroit Lions 8

Green Bay Packers 10

Minnesota Vikings 8.5



NFC South



Atlanta Falcons 10

Carolina Panthers 9

New Orleans Saints 8.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8



NFC West



Arizona Cardinals 7.5

Los Angeles Rams 5.5

San Francisco 49ers 4.5

Seattle Seahawks 10.5

