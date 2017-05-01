Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
LAS VEGAS (WVUE) -

Can the Saints win more than 8 games?

NFL 2017 regular season win totals were revealed by Las Vegas sportsbook South Point on Sunday.

They have the Saints over-under at 8.5 and finishing third in what they think will be a very competitive NFC South Division.

They have the Atlanta Falcons at 10, the Carolina Panthers at 9 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8.

The New England Patriots have the highest over-under at 11. The Cleveland Browns have the lowest opening number at 4.

Here is the complete list from South Point. The opening numbers are subject to change.

AFC East 

Buffalo Bills 6 
Miami Dolphins 7.5 
New England Patriots 11 
New York Jets 5.5

AFC North 

Baltimore Ravens 9.5 
Cincinnati Bengals 8.5 
Cleveland Browns 4 
Pittsburgh Steelers 10.5

AFC South 

Houston Texans 8.5 
Indianapolis Colts 9 
Jacksonville Jaguars 5.5 
Tennessee Titans 9.5

AFC West 

Denver Broncos 8.5 
Kansas City Chiefs 9 
Los Angeles Chargers 7.5 
Oakland Raiders 9.5

NFC East 

Dallas Cowboys 9.5 
New York Giants 9 
Philadelphia Eagles 8.5 
Washington Redskins 7.5

NFC North 

Chicago Bears 5 
Detroit Lions 8 
Green Bay Packers 10 
Minnesota Vikings 8.5

NFC South 

Atlanta Falcons 10 
Carolina Panthers 9 
New Orleans Saints 8.5 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8

NFC West 

Arizona Cardinals 7.5 
Los Angeles Rams 5.5 
San Francisco 49ers 4.5 
Seattle Seahawks 10.5

