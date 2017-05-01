17-year-old killed in crash on North Shore

A two-vehicle crash on the North Shore claimed the life of a teenager Monday morning.

It happened near the intersection of West Chestnut and North Pontchartrain in Lacombe around 7:30 a.m.

Victoria Schneider, 17, of Lacombe, was in a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Jermamie Young, 26. Schneider’s sister, Olivia Ellis, was also a passenger.

Young was headed eastbound on West Chestnut. As the truck approached the intersection of North Pontchartrain, Young failed to yield, according to deputies.

The Chevrolet collided with a Ford pickup truck driven by Steve Williams, 55, of Lacombe.

The Ford pickup flipped over upon impact, and came back to rest on the roadway. Williams and one of his passengers were transported to an area hospital with minor to moderate injuries. A second passenger in the Ford truck was uninjured.

Young was also uninjured in the crash. Ellis was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Schneider was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Impairment is not suspected. It is unknown if Schneider was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Young told deputies the brakes on his truck failed, which is why he was unable to stop.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

