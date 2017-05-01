David: Strong storms expected mid-week

Sunny skies will stick around for one more day before another strong storm system moves in late Wednesday. This next storm will have the possibility for severe weather and heavy rain.

The best chance for storms appears to be Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday morning. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to this event.

The good news is that the low pressure center will move out of the area on Thursday bringing a long stretch of dry and sunny weather with low humidity.

The second weekend of Jazz Fest looks very sunny with lower humidity.

