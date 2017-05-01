Suspect arrested in robberies of Tulane students

A suspect was arrested in connection with two armed robberies of Tulane students Monday.

The robberies happened just before 11 a.m in the 200 block of South Robertson Street and in the 100 block of LaSalle Street. Officers confiscated a firearm and other property from the perpetrator. Both victims positively identified the subject as well as the property taken from them.

The arrest was a cooperative effort of the New Orleans Police Department, the Louisiana State Patrol and TUPD.

