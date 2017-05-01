Police say a 50-year-old man sexually assaulted a juvenile

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Bouffanie, 50, of Cut Off, and booked him with sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Detectives opened an investigation into Bouffanie on April 21 after getting a complaint. Detectives found that Bouffanie allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim on two occasions, and that he exposed himself to the juvenile.

Bouffanie was already in jail, as he had been arrested earlier that day on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court. Detectives rebooked Bouffanie with two counts of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was booked on the additional charges on April 30.

His bond was set at $70,000. The sheriff’s office says due to the nature of the crime, no further details will be released.

