New Orleans East homicide victim identified as cab driver

The NOPD investigates the shooting death of a cab driver in eastern New Orleans. (FOX 8)

The victim of a fatal shooting in eastern New Orleans has been identified as 38-year-old Ali Kahn.

Kahn, a driver for United Cabs, was on duty at the time of his death. His body was found Friday morning at the intersection of Lake Forest and Michoud boulevards.

Kahn picked up a fare from the French Quarter around 5 a.m., according to the president of the cab company.

Kahn’s cab was located in the Ninth Ward.

He worked with United Cabs for about 10 years and was the father of two children.

