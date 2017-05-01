Pet Protection Drive set for May 20th

St. Bernard Parish Animal Services want to help pet owners take care of their furry friends.

On May 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., owners can bring their dogs or cats to get a rabies vaccine and a microchip. The shelter is located at 5455 E. Judge Perez Drive in Violet. The cost is $15.00 per animal (Cash Only).

All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be brought in a pet taxi or cat carrier.

Parish and state laws require all dog and cats to get a rabies vaccination every year.

