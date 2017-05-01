FOX 8 'Medical Waste' series wins national award - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

FOX 8 'Medical Waste' series wins national award

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The FOX 8 Investigative Team has received another national honor. 

The Society of Professional Journalists selected Lee Zurik's "Medical Waste" series for a Sigma Delta Chi Award in the public service category.

The series looked at the rising costs of prescription drugs and revealed insurance companies' secretive practices of charging patients more for prescription drugs and then pocketing the difference.

