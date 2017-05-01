Shooting in St. Roch leaves woman dead, man injured

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that left one person dead and another injured.

The incident occurred Monday night just after 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS. Officers then located a female victim inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

