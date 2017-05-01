Protest grows at Jefferson Davis monument - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Protest grows at Jefferson Davis monument

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Protesters gathered Monday night at the Jefferson Davis monument at the corner of Canal Street and Jefferson Davis Parkway.

It appeared that at least two people had been arrested, however for the most part, police were just monitoring the crowd.

Reporter Ryan Naquin said the crowd had grown to  more than 200 people.

