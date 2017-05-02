EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vandals deface Beauregard monument

The actions of vandals defacing the P.G.T. Beauregard monument near the New Orleans Museum of Art overnight was caught on camera.

The video, exclusive to FOX 8, shows at least three individuals approaching the monument and draping a sign over it.

The sign read in part “The is historical violence, we say no.”

From the vantage point of the video, it cannot be immediately determined who engaged in the vandalism.

Police barricades surrounded the Jefferson Davis monument Tuesday morning after protesters vandalized two other Confederate Era monuments overnight.

Monday night, police were forced to push protestors back as tensions grew.

At least half a dozen police officers spent the night on the corner of Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal Street, securing the Jefferson Davis statue.

Overnight, the Robert E Lee monument was defaced with a message calling white supremacy “a lie” and “memory never dies” with an image of a Confederate flag.

Monday night in Mid-City where protesters clashed with supporters of the monuments.

Some were armed with pistols and rifles and they stood but the monument. Some for more than a week.

Eventually, police pushed the crowd away and barricaded the monument while detaining several people in handcuffs.

Police told the crowd the statue would not come down overnight.

The city has repeatedly said the monuments will come down. But leaders have refused to share a timeline for removal.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.