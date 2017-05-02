Your Weather Authority: Sunny Tuesday, but rain is coming

Sunny skies will stick around for Tuesday allowing highs to reach into the mid-80s.

Humidity will increase ahead of the next storm system which will arrive Wednesday night.

Clouds will increase and a few showers will be possible in the afternoon hours. Then, a line of potentially strong to severe storms will cross the area during the overnight hours.

The good news is rain should clear out early on Thursday. Behind this system, there will be a long stretch of dry and sunny weather with fairly low humidity.

The second weekend of Jazz Fest looks sunny and dry.

