Five arrested during Monday monument confrontations

Five arrested during Monday monument confrontations

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: G. Andrew Boyd / NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) (Source: G. Andrew Boyd / NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police arrested five people Monday night after protestors clashed at the Jefferson Davis monument on Canal Street.

  • Norman Hilred, 43, for disturbing the peace
  • George Johnson, 42, for crossing police cordon
  • Dan Bingler, 33, for possession of marijuana and public intoxication
  • Theresa Wilden, 35, for disturbing the peace
  • Columbia Bullion, 32,  for disturbing the peace

