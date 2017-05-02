NOPD: One person shot on Almonaster Ave. - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: One person shot on Almonaster Ave.

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

At least one person was shot Tuesday morning in the Seventh Ward.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, one person was shot in the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly