Deborah, 'Big Red' Cotton, dies at 52

Deborah Cotton, seriously wounded in a shooting at a Mother’s Day Second line in 2013, has died after a long battle with the after-effects from the damage done by the wounds she received that day.

Cotton was one of more than a dozen people shot in that incident near the intersection of Frenchmen and North Villere streets.

Cotton underwent several surgeries for her injuries.

Cotton told Fox 8 after the shooting that she was not angry at the men convicted of shooting her and others.

She even asked a judge to show them leniency.

Cotton said she felt sorry for them and that they've ruined their own lives.

She moved to New Orleans in the summer of 2005 and evacuated to Texas just after Hurricane Katrina struck in August of that year, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

After returning, she worked in communications and wrote for local publications, including our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, under the pen name “Big Red Cotton.

She covered second line parades and other local issued for Gambit.

Cotton was 52.

