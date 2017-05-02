WATCH LIVE: Mayor Landrieu dedicates Keller Community Center

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will join city and state officials breaking ground on the new Keller Community Center.

Mobile views can watch the stream here.

The building was originally built as a fire station in 1890. The facility was later converted into a New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC) facility in the mid-1990’s.

The original building was damaged during the Hurricane Katrina and later demolished to make way for the new 2,000 square foot facility.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.