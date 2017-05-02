Deputies release identity of woman killed in Metairie crash

A crash in Metairie killed a Kenner woman Tuesday morning.

Shantrell Wiggins, 39, was traveling north in the 3000 block of Transcontinental Dr. around 6:51 a.m. when she ran into the back of another car.

At the point of impact, Wiggins swerved into a utility pole and the car rolled over, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were able to free Wiggins and her 45-year-old passenger. Both were taken to the hospital.

Wiggins died at 9:40 a.m.

The passenger, whose injuries were not life-threatening, will be treated and released.

The 32-year-old woman driving the car that Wiggins hit was not injured.

