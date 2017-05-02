Babysitter jailed for DWI after crashing with kids in the car

A Slidell car crash leaves two children with broken bones and a woman behind bars for DWI, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Around 11:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a car crash at the intersection of Highway 190 West and Pine Street.

According to witnesses, Brenda Brown was traveling east on Highway 190 West when she veered to the right, over-corrected to the left, and went off the roadway. Brown's vehicle struck a fire hydrant and then a utility pole.

Inside the vehicle were two young children whom Brown was babysitting. Neither of the children were properly restrained.

Before emergency personnel arrived on scene, witnesses removed the two small children from the car. Both children were found on the floorboard wedged against the driver and passenger seats.

The children were taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans with moderate injuries.

The four-year-old child sustained a broken shoulder and a fractured skull, and the one-year-old sustained a broken leg and broken shoulder.

Officers obtained a search warrant to collect a sample of Brown's blood, and, after she was examined at an area hospital, she was transported to the Slidell Police Department and charged with DWI with Child Endangerment, Two counts of Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Two counts of No Child Restraint, and Driving with a Suspended Driver's License.

