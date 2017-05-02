David: Severe weather risk on Wednesday

A strong storm is developing over Texas and our weather will go downhill rapidly on Wednesday. There will be a chance for a few storms as early as Wednesday afternoon. Some of these storms may be severe.

The greatest chance for storms will be Wednesday evening and overnight. In addition to strong storms, locally heavy rains could cause some flooding problems.

The good news is rain should clear out early on Thursday, and behind this system we'll enjoy a long stretch of dry and sunny weather with fairly low humidity. The second weekend of Jazz Fest looks very sunny and dry!

The dry weather will continue into next week as well with temperatures becoming warm to almost hot.

-David Bernard

