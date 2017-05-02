STPSO: Pair wanted for break-in, attempted break in of North Shore pharmacies

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for two individuals wanted for a break-in at a Covington pharmacy and an attempted break-in at a Mandeville pharmacy. The incidents occurred in the early morning hours of April 16.

Police say that the pair were captured on surveillance footage trying to break in to C&C Drugs on Highway 59 in Mandeville. The footage shows the two perpetrators wearing dark-colored clothing and using pry bars, trying to gain entry to the building.

Twenty minutes later, surveillance cameras captured video of the same two suspects breaking into Layton's Pharmacy on Highway 21 in Covington. According to police, the two individuals broke the front glass doors, entered the business and stole an unknown amount of prescription drugs.

Investigators learned that in both cases, the pair left both locations in a Ford Econoline van, which was reported stolen just before the incidents. Detectives also believe that the same pair is responsible for two other pharmacy burglaries in Hammond on April 17.

If you have any information that could help police with these cases, you are asked to call STPSO detective Matthew Parker at 985-276-1331 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

