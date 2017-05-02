Peterson: I have a lot of years left

Peterson said he still has years left in his career (nfl.com).

Don't call new Saints running back Adrian Peterson over the hill At 32, Peterson is convinced he is not done.

"One thing that I really just dislike about the NFL is kind of how you allow people to put guys in a box, especially running backs." Peterson told reporters." After that 30-mark like guys are going downhill and that's not necessarily the case. In my mind, I feel like I have a lot of years left. I feel like I'll have the opportunity to retire when I feel like I'm done playing ball."

Peterson joined the Saints this offseason after inquiries from the Patriots and Seahawks. He joins Mark Ingram, Daniel Lasco, Travaris Cadet and rookie Alvin Kamara in what's become a crowded Saints backfield.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.