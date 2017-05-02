Report: DOJ will not seek charges against officers in Alton Sterling case

The Justice Department will not charge the officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling, according to a report by The Washington Post published on Tuesday.

The report said federal investigators are planning to reveal it has closed the probe, according to four people close to the case.

Police departments in the Baton Rouge area have ramped up preparation efforts for any possible protests related to the decision.

In similar investigations in the past, it has been customary for the DOJ to meet with family members connected to the case before making the decision public. The Sterling family had not been contacted as of Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

Sterling, 37, was shot by a BRPD officer last July after two officers were called to a convenience store to look into a report that a man with a gun had just threatened another man outside the store. The officers and Sterling struggled and at one point, all three were on the ground when shots were fired by one of the officers. At least one of several pieces of footage that captured portions of the shooting appears to show an officer remove a gun from Sterling’s pocket after he was shot.

**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO**

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry can still decide to bring charges against the officers.

A spokesman for the Gov. John Bel Edwards office said they have not been informed of a decision. Congressman Cedric Richmond's office said the same thing. He tweeted that if the report is true, "It completely undermines the credibility and transparency" of the DOJ.

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. WAFB contributed to this report.