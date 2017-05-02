St. John corrections officer arrested, fired

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, Mitchell leaked confidential investigation information to a private citizen about a reported shooting. (Source: St. John Parish Sheriff's Office)

A St. John Parish corrections officer gets put in jail in connection with an investigation of shots being fired.

Sheriff's deputies booked Taronda Mitchell April 28 with obstruction of justice. According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, Mitchell leaked confidential investigation information to a private citizen about a reported shooting.

Mitchell has already been fired. She got out of jail April 28, after posting bond.

