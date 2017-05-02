NOPD searches for credit card thief

The New Orleans police department needs help finding a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card.

Authorities say the man purchased items from the Magazine Spur store located in the 2700 block of Magazine Street.

The incident happened on April 6.

The credit card was stolen from the victim in the 5500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.

If you recognize the suspect contact Crimestoppers or Second District detectives at 658-6020.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.