Royal Caribbean to offer cruises out of N.O.

Royal Caribbean's trips out of New Orleans will take travelers to The Bahamas and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

People interested in booking cruises out of New Orleans will have more options next year.

Royal Caribbean announced May 1 it will bring business back to the Port of New Orleans in December 2018 with week-long cruise offerings. The company's trips will take travelers to The Bahamas and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

The name of the ship that will call New Orleans home is Vision of the Seas. It's 915 feet long.

Royal Caribbean makes its return to New Orleans, after a three year break.

