Kenner Police need help identifying suspects wanted in bar shooting

Kenner Police need help identifying suspects believed to be involved in an altercation and shooting at Lucky Cue bar.

Detectives say the incident happened Sunday, April 23 at the bar located at 2711 Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police responded shortly after 3:04 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his left calf. Police say the victim told them he was involved in both a verbal and physical fight inside Lucky Cue and that when he left, someone followed him outside and shot him.

The gunman is described as wearing a dark colored shirt and pants and was armed with a handgun.

Kenner Police are trying to identify three suspects who were involved in the altercation and shooting. If you can help, you're asked to call Kenner Police or Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

