FOX 8 Investigates: Landrieu's emails reveal raw feelings over monument removal

A FOX 8 investigation has uncovered over 100 emails that were sent to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in just four days surrounding the removal of the Liberty Place monument.

Many are vulgar, contain racial slurs, and some are even threatening. While some outraged emailers didn't mince words in their disapproval of removing the Confederate-era statues, others expressed support for the monuments coming down.



The mayor's office issued the following in response to what we found:

"As we've previously stated, it is undeniable that those who wish to hold our City back have repeatedly engaged in overt intimidation, threats, and reported violence in order to stop progress, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to remove the other three statues because it's the right thing to do."

