Zurik: Graves says Trump needs to fix red snapper system

The federal government allows a group of select people to sit at home, essentially do nothing and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars off a government resource. A Louisiana congressman says it's time to end this welfare system in the Gulf. Here's part one of our new investigative series, “Hooked Up”.more>>
The federal government allows a group of select people to sit at home, essentially do nothing and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars off a government resource. A Louisiana congressman says it's time to end this welfare system in the Gulf. Here's part one of our new investigative series, “Hooked Up”.more>>
The federal program that has made a select group of Gulf Coast fishermen millionaires has left a lot of Louisiana fishermen out of the money. Lee Zurik explains, with this latest installment of our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
The federal program that has made a select group of Gulf Coast fishermen millionaires has left a lot of Louisiana fishermen out of the money. Lee Zurik explains, with this latest installment of our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
A Lee Zurik investigation of quotas, snapper barons and federal waste.more>>
A Lee Zurik investigation of quotas, snapper barons and federal waste.more>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said he invites everyone to protest who wants to exercise their opinions, but he asks that everyone do so peacefully.more>>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said he invites everyone to protest who wants to exercise their opinions, but he asks that everyone do so peacefully.more>>
A FOX 8 investigation has uncovered over 100 emails that were sent to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in just four days surrounding the removal of the Liberty Place monument.more>>
A FOX 8 investigation has uncovered over 100 emails that were sent to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in just four days surrounding the removal of the Liberty Place monument.more>>
Some concerns have been raised over a new grade of gasoline due to the damage it could cause to some engines.more>>
Some concerns have been raised over a new grade of gasoline due to the damage it could cause to some engines.more>>
The video, exclusive to FOX 8, shows at least three individuals approaching the monument and draping a sign over it.more>>
The video, exclusive to FOX 8, shows at least three individuals approaching the monument and draping a sign over it.more>>
The Justice Department will not charge the officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling, according to a report by The Washington Post.more>>
The Justice Department will not charge the officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling, according to a report by The Washington Post.more>>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.more>>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.more>>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.more>>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.more>>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.more>>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.more>>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.more>>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.more>>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.more>>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.more>>
A pair of police officers are in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night.more>>
A pair of police officers are in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night.more>>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.more>>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.more>>