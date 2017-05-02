Suspects sought in string of vehicle burglaries in Algiers

Surveillance video from an Algiers home shows how two men rummaged through an unlocked car.

Police are looking for those two men in connection with several vehicle burglaries in the 2400 block of Halsey Avenue on April 26 between 11 p.m. and midnight.

The video from one of the victim's homes clearly shows one man checking out the area and then trying the car's door handle. After he discovers it is unlocked a second man enters the passenger's side and can be seen going through the vehicle's contents.

investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Amy Robinson or any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Police are increasingly utilizing home surveillance video in crime investigations.

The NOPD encourages homeowners to voluntarily register their contact information through SafeCam NOLA. It provides detectives with information to reach them if a crime occurs in the vicinity of their cameras.

